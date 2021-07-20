Brokers Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

AUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,553,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after buying an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.