Brookfield Asset Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,790 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,644% compared to the typical volume of 160 put options.

Shares of BAM traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 275,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,320. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.86.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.