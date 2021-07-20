BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 1,077 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 969,684 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total transaction of $18,283,800.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.39.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,753. The company has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.08. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

