BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, reaching $323.70. 101,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.