BSW Wealth Partners Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 75,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,007. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

