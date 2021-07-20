BSW Wealth Partners Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.04. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,625. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $106.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

