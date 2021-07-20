BSW Wealth Partners Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $312.86. 15,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,712. The company has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $317.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

