BSW Wealth Partners Sells 28,103 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares in the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. 85,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56.

