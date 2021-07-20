BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.5% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 40,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.2% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 29,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,515,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,057,000 after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 146,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

