C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHRW stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.95. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

