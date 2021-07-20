Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $6,871,500.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.63. 4,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.60. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,916,000 after purchasing an additional 531,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,050,000 after purchasing an additional 909,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after purchasing an additional 384,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

