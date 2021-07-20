Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cairn Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNCY. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

CRNCY opened at $3.50 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

