California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $41,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $245.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

