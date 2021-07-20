California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Slack Technologies worth $39,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,882 shares of company stock worth $9,667,709. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE:WORK opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

