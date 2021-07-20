California State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of The Cooper Companies worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $396.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $277.83 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

