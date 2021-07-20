California State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.75 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $36,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

