California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,951 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

