California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,066 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $40,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Garmin by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.37. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $149.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

