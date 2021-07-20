Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

NYSE CPE opened at $38.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

