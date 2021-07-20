Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $147.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.