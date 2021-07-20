Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Canaan stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 4.23. Canaan has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

