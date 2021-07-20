Canaccord Genuity Increases K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$11.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In other news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

