Canaccord Genuity Increases Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target to C$8.75

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$8.75 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.55.

Shares of MMX opened at C$6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$865.66 million and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.85. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.47 and a twelve month high of C$7.78.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

