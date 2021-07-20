Canaccord Genuity Trims IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$4.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.48.

IMG stock opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2991803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

