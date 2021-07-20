Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.25.

CNQ opened at C$39.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.33. The company has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

