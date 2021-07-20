Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.25.

TSE CNQ opened at C$39.19 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total transaction of C$25,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,150,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$95,167,143.84. Insiders have sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

