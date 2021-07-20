Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 65,107 shares during the period. Canadian Solar accounts for about 0.8% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.14% of Canadian Solar worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 41.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 427,857 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSIQ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

