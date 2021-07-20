Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,900 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 738,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.4 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNAF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDNAF traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.22.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.