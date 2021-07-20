Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.78 Million

Brokerages expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post $127.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.75 million to $140.35 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $622.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $674.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $881.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.72) earnings per share.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 64,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,243. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

