Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 117.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $208.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $565.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

