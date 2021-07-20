Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 412.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.