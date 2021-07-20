Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 291.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,411.77. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

