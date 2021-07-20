Capital Analysts LLC Buys 4,537 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

