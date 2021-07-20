Capital Analysts LLC Has $493,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $12,721,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $156,112,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,943.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $268.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

