Capital Analysts LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 277.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.48.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48. Insiders sold a total of 89,697 shares of company stock worth $63,558,854 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $646.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.52 billion, a PE ratio of 646.22, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.