Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 4,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,801. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. Also, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

