Cappasity (CAPP) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $259,512.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

