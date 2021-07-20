Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. 777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $460.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $54,375.00. Also, Director Sam B. Devane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $36,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,640 shares of company stock valued at $620,153 and sold 7,500 shares valued at $153,225. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

