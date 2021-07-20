Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.10.

CS opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,416,000. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

