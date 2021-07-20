Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,676 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 654.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Polaris by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

PII opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.