Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

