Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

