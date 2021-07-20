Captrust Financial Advisors Has $910,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after purchasing an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

