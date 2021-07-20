Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.22.

MKTX stock opened at $462.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

