Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 3,529 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.08. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

