Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

