CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $3,158,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,905 shares of company stock worth $29,661,195 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

NYSE:KMX traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 860,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,051. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

