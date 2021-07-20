Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,455 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

