Carr’s Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.18 (LON:CARR)

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) announced a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CARR stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a market cap of £137.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

