Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

CBIO stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 37.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 696,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $10,678,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

